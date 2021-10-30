NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sat Oct 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and

New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

