NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night. Seas of 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming

northwest Saturday night. Seas of 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather