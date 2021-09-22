NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 349 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather