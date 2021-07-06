NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

409 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

