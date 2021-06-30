NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 829 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Oyster Bay,

moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will be near...

Cold Spring Harbor around 840 PM EDT.

Huntington Bay around 845 PM EDT.

Smithtown Bay around 905 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

