NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
108 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

Patchy dense fog will affect the waters through 10 am Saturday morning. The fog will limit visibility to 1 NM or less at times. Boaters should use caution when encountering dense fog.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather