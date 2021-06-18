NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 332 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet expected. The strongest winds will occur tonight. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather