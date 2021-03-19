NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

