NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 347 AM EST Tue Mar 2 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected on the ocean. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, ocean from Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected on the ocean. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, ocean from Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected on Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected on Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather