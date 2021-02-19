NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 352 AM EST Fri Feb 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming north this afternoon, then northwest late tonight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming north this afternoon, then northwest late tonight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather