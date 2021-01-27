NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 353 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather