NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Upton NY
331 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 5 to 8 feet for Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of
Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather