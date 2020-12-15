NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 314 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather