NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
315 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal
Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20
nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
