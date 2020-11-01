NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

318 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

