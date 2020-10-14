NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather