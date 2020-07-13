NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
201 AM EDT Mon Jul 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 5 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
