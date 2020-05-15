NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas

building to 4 to 7 ft tonight.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas

building to 6 to 9 ft tonight.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

