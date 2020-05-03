NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

410 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

