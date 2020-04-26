NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 5 ft expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather