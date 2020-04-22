NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
402 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound and the Long Island South
Shore Bays.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4
to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Peconic and Gardiners Bays.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5
to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
