NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
349 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West/northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
and seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
