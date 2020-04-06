NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Seas have subsided below 5 ft. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory

has been cancelled.

