NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

404 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft. Brief gusts up to 35 kt are possible during the

afternoon and early evening.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

