NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

405 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EST Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EST Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EST Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EST Saturday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather