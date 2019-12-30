NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
345 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather