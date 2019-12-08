NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

417 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather