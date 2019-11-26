NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
335 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,
which is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday
afternoon.
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 6 to 10 feet on the ocean waters, and 3 to 5 ft over the
eastern Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or
location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional
lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their
plans.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather