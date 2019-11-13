NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather