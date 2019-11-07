NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
403 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST FRIDAY
NIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM Friday to midnight EST
Friday night. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

