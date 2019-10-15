NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

354 AM EDT Tue Oct 15 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday evening through late

Thursday night.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45

kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday evening through late

Thursday night.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45

kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. A

Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect

from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt Wednesday, and west

to northwest winds Wednesday night and Thursday 20 to 25 kt

with gusts 35 to 40 kt. Seas 4 to 9 feet on the ocean and 3 to 6

ft on Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather