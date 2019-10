NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

326 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday

evening.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

