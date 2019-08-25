NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

329 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...A POTENTIAL TROPICAL STORM MAY AFFECT THE SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND

WATERS NEXT WEEK...

Developing low pressure located just offshore of southeast

Florida may become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it

moves to the North Carolina coast early in the week. While it is

too soon to determine the exact track and intensity of this

developing tropical system, the storm does look to remain well

offshore of New England as it moves northeast. Even so, everyone

should monitor later forecasts. At the very least, this system

will generate large seas as it passes offshore of the southern

New England next week.

In addition, a large high pressure over Canada will combine with

a frontal wave south of New England late this weekend to generate

fairly strong northeast winds for this time of year, with speeds

up to 30 kts, particularly across the southern outer waters.

Given the long fetch, seas south of Nantucket, Marthas Vineyard

and Block Island may build to 4 to 7 ft or greater Sunday. Thus,

exercise caution if venturing into the southern waters of

Massachusetts and Rhode Island, during the first half of this

week.

