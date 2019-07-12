NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
238 PM EDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT...
The affected areas were...
Central Long Island Sound...
The thunderstorm and associated gust front will continue to weaken.
The warning will therefore be allowed to expire.
_____
