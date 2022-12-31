Skip to main content
NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Winds subsiding;47;35;N;15;65%;43%;1

Binghamton;A stray a.m. shower;42;37;WSW;9;75%;55%;1

Buffalo;A morning shower;42;39;WSW;8;79%;93%;1

Central Park;Clearing and breezy;58;43;WSW;15;51%;1%;2

Dansville;A stray a.m. shower;46;41;WSW;5;69%;55%;1

Dunkirk;A morning shower;46;42;WSW;7;70%;70%;0

East Hampton;Breezy with clearing;53;37;W;15;70%;2%;2

Elmira;A morning shower;47;40;SW;7;68%;55%;1

Farmingdale;Clearing and breezy;56;38;WSW;15;57%;1%;2

Fort Drum;Colder;38;32;SSW;7;95%;55%;1

Fulton;Cooler;40;36;SE;8;82%;88%;0

Glens Falls;A stray a.m. shower;45;31;SSW;8;75%;48%;0

Islip;Winds subsiding;55;37;WSW;15;59%;1%;2

Ithaca;A morning shower;44;39;S;8;77%;55%;1

Jamestown;Cloudy;43;38;WSW;7;75%;43%;1

Massena;A morning shower;37;31;SSW;8;85%;55%;0

Montauk;Winds subsiding;53;41;W;15;74%;2%;2

Montgomery;Breezy with clearing;51;35;SW;14;64%;1%;2

Monticello;A morning shower;46;34;W;11;74%;43%;2

New York;Clearing and breezy;58;43;WSW;15;51%;1%;2

New York Jfk;Winds subsiding;55;38;WSW;17;62%;1%;2

New York Lga;Winds subsiding;57;43;WSW;17;53%;1%;2

Newburgh;Breezy with clearing;53;37;SW;15;64%;1%;2

Niagara Falls;A shower or two;41;37;WSW;8;82%;84%;1

Ogdensburg;A stray a.m. shower;37;32;SSW;5;87%;55%;0

Penn (Yan);A stray a.m. shower;44;40;SW;6;73%;55%;1

Plattsburgh;A brief a.m. shower;42;31;SSW;6;78%;55%;0

Poughkeepsie;Clearing and breezy;54;36;SW;15;59%;1%;2

Rochester;Cooler;42;38;SSW;8;75%;73%;1

Rome;A morning shower;42;32;E;9;80%;88%;0

Saranac Lake;Colder;37;30;SW;5;90%;55%;0

Shirley;Clearing and breezy;55;33;W;15;66%;1%;2

Syracuse;Cooler;43;36;ESE;9;77%;88%;1

Watertown;Colder;39;33;SSW;8;81%;55%;1

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;45;41;WSW;7;62%;31%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy with clearing;54;29;W;15;64%;1%;2

White Plains;Breezy with clearing;55;38;W;16;58%;1%;2

