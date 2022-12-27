Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;26;SSE;10;59%;11%;1

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;39;30;SW;9;65%;2%;2

Buffalo;Partly sunny, milder;42;37;SSW;16;62%;6%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;44;34;SW;6;46%;4%;2

Dansville;Milder;47;36;SSW;8;54%;6%;2

Dunkirk;Milder;44;38;S;13;56%;6%;2

East Hampton;Partly sunny;44;37;WSW;9;58%;3%;2

Elmira;Milder;45;27;SSW;9;53%;3%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;45;32;WSW;10;52%;4%;2

Fort Drum;A little snow;36;30;S;11;77%;81%;0

Fulton;Milder;42;32;S;7;62%;8%;1

Glens Falls;Cloudy;32;20;S;8;70%;21%;0

Islip;Partly sunny;45;33;WSW;11;52%;3%;2

Ithaca;Milder;42;31;S;10;64%;5%;1

Jamestown;Milder;40;34;SSW;14;65%;6%;2

Massena;A little snow;36;30;SW;15;78%;87%;0

Montauk;Not as cold;44;40;WSW;7;59%;3%;2

Montgomery;Not as cold;40;22;SW;9;60%;3%;2

Monticello;Not as cold;39;23;W;7;62%;3%;2

New York;Partly sunny;44;34;SW;9;46%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;44;33;WSW;14;53%;4%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;44;36;SW;10;46%;4%;2

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;42;26;SW;9;59%;3%;2

Niagara Falls;Not as cold;42;37;SSW;16;64%;10%;1

Ogdensburg;A bit of snow;34;30;SSW;10;76%;84%;0

Penn (Yan);Milder with some sun;44;35;SSW;10;59%;5%;2

Plattsburgh;A little snow;32;26;S;9;76%;84%;0

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;41;24;SSW;8;50%;4%;2

Rochester;Milder;43;34;SSW;9;66%;7%;2

Rome;Milder;40;25;ESE;6;64%;14%;1

Saranac Lake;A bit of snow;33;22;SW;8;78%;83%;0

Shirley;Partly sunny;45;31;WSW;8;60%;2%;2

Syracuse;Milder;43;31;S;10;59%;8%;1

Watertown;A bit of snow;38;32;S;13;76%;81%;0

Wellsville;Partly sunny, milder;42;36;SSW;11;53%;4%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;44;33;WSW;10;55%;2%;2

White Plains;Partly sunny;42;28;WSW;7;54%;4%;2

