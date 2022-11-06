NY Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny;70;38;NW;12;53%;1%;3 Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;61;33;NW;11;51%;10%;3 Buffalo;Sunny and breezy;58;37;NW;17;53%;4%;3 Central Park;Mostly sunny;76;48;NNW;6;49%;6%;3 Dansville;Sunny and cooler;62;35;NW;9;47%;8%;3 Dunkirk;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NNW;13;53%;5%;3 East Hampton;A stray a.m. shower;72;44;NW;10;67%;41%;3 Elmira;Mostly sunny, mild;66;33;NW;11;53%;10%;3 Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warm;77;44;NNW;10;54%;6%;3 Fort Drum;Sunny and breezy;59;31;WNW;15;62%;6%;2 Fulton;Breezy and cooler;59;36;NW;14;60%;7%;2 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;NW;9;56%;1%;2 Islip;Partly sunny, warm;76;43;NNW;10;56%;7%;3 Ithaca;Breezy and cooler;61;34;NW;13;58%;11%;3 Jamestown;Cooler;53;33;NNW;12;52%;6%;3 Massena;Sunny, breezy, mild;60;30;W;16;59%;6%;2 Montauk;A brief a.m. shower;70;47;NW;8;70%;40%;3 Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;72;37;NW;10;53%;4%;3 Monticello;Mostly sunny, warm;67;33;NW;11;57%;7%;3 New York;Mostly sunny;75;45;NNW;10;49%;6%;3 New York Jfk;Partly sunny;75;44;NNW;12;52%;6%;3 New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;47;NNW;12;50%;6%;3 Newburgh;Mostly sunny, warm;72;36;NW;10;53%;4%;3 Niagara Falls;Sunny and pleasant;58;36;NW;14;53%;0%;3 Ogdensburg;Breezy in the a.m.;60;31;WNW;13;59%;6%;2 Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;63;36;NW;12;47%;9%;3 Plattsburgh;Sunshine and mild;62;35;WNW;11;52%;11%;2 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;73;37;NW;9;47%;4%;3 Rochester;Breezy and cooler;58;35;WNW;14;53%;6%;2 Rome;Breezy in the p.m.;62;33;WNW;13;63%;11%;2 Saranac Lake;Breezy in the a.m.;55;25;WNW;13;62%;8%;2 Shirley;A brief a.m. shower;76;40;NNW;10;60%;40%;3 Syracuse;Increasingly windy;64;37;NW;16;56%;10%;2 Watertown;Sunny and breezy;59;33;WNW;16;53%;5%;2 Wellsville;Mostly sunny, mild;61;34;NW;12;45%;9%;3 Westhampton Beach;A stray a.m. shower;75;39;NNW;10;61%;40%;3 White Plains;Mostly sunny;73;39;NW;10;55%;6%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather