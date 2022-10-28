NY Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Sunshine and nice;60;33;SSE;3;52%;1%;3 Binghamton;Sunny and pleasant;59;35;SSE;3;53%;1%;3 Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;60;39;SE;5;56%;7%;3 Central Park;Sunshine;61;46;NNE;5;49%;1%;3 Dansville;Sunny and nice;63;32;SSE;5;55%;4%;3 Dunkirk;Sunny and nice;61;38;SSE;6;59%;8%;3 East Hampton;Mostly sunny;59;44;NE;9;59%;2%;3 Elmira;Sunny and nice;63;29;S;4;58%;1%;3 Farmingdale;Plenty of sun;60;44;NNE;8;54%;2%;3 Fort Drum;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;SSE;7;52%;6%;3 Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;60;33;SE;4;55%;4%;3 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;57;29;S;4;64%;2%;3 Islip;Sunny and nice;60;43;NNE;8;53%;2%;3 Ithaca;Sunny and pleasant;60;33;SE;6;55%;4%;3 Jamestown;Sunny and nice;61;35;SSE;6;60%;8%;3 Massena;Mostly sunny;58;30;SW;7;60%;5%;3 Montauk;Mostly sunny;60;47;NE;8;62%;0%;3 Montgomery;Sunshine;60;31;WNW;5;57%;1%;3 Monticello;Sunny and nice;60;31;NW;5;53%;1%;3 New York;Brilliant sunshine;61;45;N;7;49%;1%;3 New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;61;45;NNE;8;51%;2%;3 New York Lga;Sunshine;62;47;NNE;9;46%;1%;3 Newburgh;Sunshine;60;31;WNW;5;58%;1%;3 Niagara Falls;Sunny and nice;60;37;SSE;4;61%;0%;3 Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;59;33;SSW;6;55%;6%;3 Penn (Yan);Sunny and pleasant;61;36;SSW;5;54%;4%;3 Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;58;33;S;6;58%;5%;3 Poughkeepsie;Abundant sunshine;60;30;N;4;57%;1%;3 Rochester;Sunny and nice;61;33;S;5;56%;6%;3 Rome;Sunny and pleasant;60;31;E;5;54%;4%;3 Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;60;24;SSW;6;47%;5%;3 Shirley;Sunny;60;40;NNE;7;58%;2%;3 Syracuse;Sunny and nice;62;33;SE;4;51%;4%;3 Watertown;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;SSE;6;54%;6%;3 Wellsville;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;SSE;5;51%;4%;3 Westhampton Beach;Sunshine;59;37;NE;8;56%;1%;3 White Plains;Sunshine;59;38;N;7;53%;1%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather