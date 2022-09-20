NY Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;7;67%;89%;5

Binghamton;Partly sunny;74;55;SSW;7;76%;97%;5

Buffalo;A heavy thunderstorm;80;57;WSW;15;61%;87%;5

Central Park;Sun, some clouds;82;67;SSW;3;53%;40%;5

Dansville;A heavy thunderstorm;83;57;SW;9;69%;76%;4

Dunkirk;A gusty thunderstorm;82;58;WSW;13;60%;95%;5

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;73;65;SSW;6;69%;41%;5

Elmira;A heavy thunderstorm;81;58;SSW;7;71%;95%;5

Farmingdale;Sun, some clouds;78;69;SSW;8;57%;40%;5

Fort Drum;A heavy thunderstorm;75;54;SW;9;74%;95%;4

Fulton;A heavy thunderstorm;77;57;SW;6;76%;100%;5

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;5;78%;91%;5

Islip;Partly sunny;77;69;SSW;9;58%;40%;5

Ithaca;A heavy thunderstorm;77;55;S;8;76%;99%;5

Jamestown;A drenching t-storm;78;53;SW;11;77%;95%;5

Massena;A shower and t-storm;72;53;SW;7;77%;96%;3

Montauk;Mostly sunny;71;66;SSW;5;76%;41%;5

Montgomery;Sun, some clouds;79;62;SSW;5;64%;41%;5

Monticello;Sun and clouds;76;59;SW;7;66%;44%;5

New York;Partly sunny;82;67;SSW;8;50%;40%;5

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;78;69;SSW;10;58%;40%;5

New York Lga;Partly sunny;80;70;SSW;8;52%;40%;5

Newburgh;Partly sunny;80;65;S;6;68%;41%;5

Niagara Falls;A shower and t-storm;80;56;NW;15;69%;96%;4

Ogdensburg;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;SW;8;76%;77%;4

Penn (Yan);A heavy thunderstorm;79;57;SSW;9;72%;74%;5

Plattsburgh;Milder;69;56;S;9;78%;89%;4

Poughkeepsie;Sun, some clouds;79;64;S;3;65%;41%;5

Rochester;A heavy thunderstorm;81;56;W;9;69%;87%;5

Rome;A heavy thunderstorm;75;56;SSW;6;76%;95%;5

Saranac Lake;Pleasant and warmer;71;52;SSW;6;77%;91%;5

Shirley;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;8;64%;40%;5

Syracuse;A heavy thunderstorm;78;58;SW;8;68%;100%;5

Watertown;A heavy thunderstorm;75;54;SSW;8;75%;77%;4

Wellsville;A heavy thunderstorm;80;55;SW;10;62%;80%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;74;63;SSW;7;69%;40%;5

White Plains;Partly sunny;78;66;SSW;7;60%;40%;5

