NY Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Areas of morning fog;82;61;SSE;5;59%;6%;5 Binghamton;Fog in the morning;78;59;S;6;61%;27%;6 Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;66;S;7;56%;29%;5 Central Park;Warm with sunshine;85;70;SSW;2;49%;6%;6 Dansville;Areas of morning fog;84;61;S;7;55%;30%;5 Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;9;57%;28%;5 East Hampton;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;WSW;7;60%;4%;6 Elmira;Fog in the morning;82;59;S;6;62%;27%;6 Farmingdale;Sunshine;84;67;SW;8;52%;6%;6 Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;SSE;8;55%;29%;5 Fulton;Mostly sunny;84;63;SSE;5;60%;29%;5 Glens Falls;Areas of morning fog;82;58;SSW;4;68%;6%;5 Islip;Plenty of sun;83;68;SW;8;52%;5%;6 Ithaca;Fog in the morning;81;60;S;7;61%;27%;5 Jamestown;Inc. clouds;78;60;SSE;8;62%;29%;6 Massena;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;N;7;60%;13%;5 Montauk;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;WSW;5;68%;3%;6 Montgomery;Areas of morning fog;84;60;SW;5;56%;7%;6 Monticello;Areas of morning fog;81;58;W;5;57%;11%;6 New York;Sunny and warm;85;70;SW;6;48%;5%;6 New York Jfk;Sunshine;82;68;SW;8;55%;6%;6 New York Lga;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;SSW;7;47%;6%;6 Newburgh;Mostly sunny;85;62;SW;5;58%;6%;6 Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;83;67;S;8;55%;6%;5 Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;84;63;S;7;60%;13%;5 Penn (Yan);Areas of morning fog;82;62;SSW;7;58%;29%;5 Plattsburgh;Hazy sun;83;59;N;6;63%;8%;5 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;85;62;S;3;57%;6%;6 Rochester;Clouds and sun;83;63;SSW;7;58%;30%;5 Rome;Areas of morning fog;82;61;SE;4;63%;17%;5 Saranac Lake;Hazy sun and warm;80;54;SSW;5;63%;9%;5 Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;SW;7;57%;4%;6 Syracuse;Partly sunny;85;63;S;6;55%;27%;5 Watertown;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;8;61%;17%;5 Wellsville;Fog in the morning;80;61;S;7;54%;29%;6 Westhampton Beach;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;WSW;7;60%;4%;6 White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SW;5;57%;6%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather