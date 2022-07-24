Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A t-storm around;85;61;W;14;68%;44%;4

Binghamton;A t-storm around;79;56;N;15;73%;44%;4

Buffalo;Not as warm;76;60;WNW;13;56%;28%;8

Central Park;A heavy thunderstorm;90;72;WSW;15;62%;83%;5

Dansville;A t-storm around;82;55;W;9;60%;43%;9

Dunkirk;A t-storm around;78;59;WNW;11;60%;42%;9

East Hampton;A heavy thunderstorm;84;70;SW;15;79%;99%;3

Elmira;A t-storm around;86;53;NW;10;58%;44%;7

Farmingdale;A heavy thunderstorm;87;71;SW;16;67%;91%;4

Fort Drum;Breezy with some sun;77;57;WSW;14;69%;29%;9

Fulton;A t-storm around;77;59;W;14;72%;44%;7

Glens Falls;A t-storm around;83;55;W;14;72%;43%;6

Islip;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;SW;15;73%;98%;4

Ithaca;A t-storm around;82;54;ENE;14;69%;44%;6

Jamestown;A t-storm around;73;54;NNW;11;74%;42%;9

Massena;Breezy with some sun;78;58;SSW;14;64%;29%;7

Montauk;A heavy thunderstorm;84;70;SW;15;83%;94%;3

Montgomery;A heavy thunderstorm;86;61;W;14;65%;67%;3

Monticello;A couple of t-storms;84;58;NW;15;71%;95%;3

New York;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;SW;15;59%;91%;5

New York Jfk;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;SW;17;67%;98%;5

New York Lga;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;WSW;15;59%;87%;5

Newburgh;A heavy thunderstorm;88;64;NNW;15;67%;68%;3

Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;80;59;WNW;11;51%;56%;7

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;78;62;WSW;14;61%;24%;8

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;81;58;W;14;60%;43%;7

Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;83;59;W;13;61%;65%;7

Poughkeepsie;A heavy thunderstorm;87;61;N;14;67%;73%;4

Rochester;Breezy, not as warm;78;57;WNW;14;62%;30%;8

Rome;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;56;W;14;71%;47%;6

Saranac Lake;A t-storm around;74;51;WSW;14;73%;42%;8

Shirley;A heavy thunderstorm;86;70;SW;14;75%;91%;4

Syracuse;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;60;WSW;14;64%;47%;6

Watertown;Breezy with some sun;77;57;W;14;67%;30%;9

Wellsville;A t-storm around;80;55;W;10;60%;42%;9

Westhampton Beach;A heavy thunderstorm;85;66;SW;15;79%;95%;4

White Plains;A heavy thunderstorm;87;68;WSW;14;70%;86%;5

_____

