NY Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Increasing clouds;84;60;NNE;8;45%;11%;10

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;76;56;S;8;56%;20%;10

Buffalo;A stray p.m. shower;74;61;WNW;14;53%;43%;6

Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;68;WSW;3;47%;12%;11

Dansville;A stray p.m. shower;80;56;WSW;9;50%;43%;9

Dunkirk;A stray p.m. shower;78;61;W;13;51%;42%;6

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;SW;7;61%;17%;11

Elmira;An afternoon shower;81;53;WNW;6;52%;46%;6

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;81;67;SW;8;53%;13%;11

Fort Drum;A t-storm around;75;55;SW;10;56%;48%;7

Fulton;Partial sunshine;76;56;WNW;6;58%;21%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;W;7;54%;12%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny;80;66;SSW;10;51%;14%;11

Ithaca;Clouds and sun, nice;78;54;WSW;9;56%;24%;7

Jamestown;A stray p.m. shower;74;56;N;10;56%;42%;9

Massena;A t-storm around;75;53;WSW;9;60%;55%;6

Montauk;Mostly sunny;79;65;SW;4;66%;16%;11

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;56;S;6;53%;10%;10

Monticello;Nice with sunshine;79;55;WNW;8;51%;8%;11

New York;Mostly sunny;84;68;SW;8;43%;11%;11

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;SW;10;52%;11%;11

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;WSW;9;43%;12%;11

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;8;51%;11%;10

Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;76;59;NW;10;56%;71%;4

Ogdensburg;A t-storm around;74;52;W;9;60%;54%;7

Penn (Yan);An afternoon shower;78;58;WNW;7;50%;43%;9

Plattsburgh;A t-storm around;77;55;W;8;57%;73%;7

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;84;59;SSE;5;52%;13%;10

Rochester;An afternoon shower;79;57;W;9;52%;44%;6

Rome;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NE;7;57%;12%;7

Saranac Lake;A t-storm around;73;49;WSW;8;60%;55%;8

Shirley;Mostly sunny;80;65;SW;9;56%;15%;11

Syracuse;Partly sunny;77;57;WNW;8;53%;16%;9

Watertown;A t-storm around;74;55;SSW;9;59%;47%;7

Wellsville;An afternoon shower;78;57;WSW;8;45%;42%;7

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;78;59;SW;6;63%;15%;11

White Plains;Mostly sunny;83;63;WSW;7;50%;15%;11

