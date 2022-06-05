Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cloudy;82;62;SSE;4;39%;5%;4

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;76;59;S;9;47%;7%;10

Buffalo;An afternoon shower;81;66;S;10;48%;77%;5

Central Park;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;S;3;37%;0%;10

Dansville;A t-storm around;84;62;S;9;46%;76%;8

Dunkirk;A t-storm around;84;67;SSE;12;48%;77%;5

East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;58;SSW;6;51%;0%;10

Elmira;Clouds and sunshine;81;58;S;8;48%;81%;10

Farmingdale;Nice with sunshine;77;61;SSW;7;44%;0%;11

Fort Drum;Cloudy with a shower;78;61;SSE;8;50%;89%;4

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;81;63;SSE;6;51%;95%;5

Glens Falls;Cloudy;77;55;S;4;50%;10%;4

Islip;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SSW;8;40%;0%;10

Ithaca;A t-storm around;80;61;SSE;10;48%;88%;10

Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;60;SSW;11;53%;65%;8

Massena;Cloudy with a shower;76;61;SSE;5;53%;88%;4

Montauk;Partly sunny;74;58;S;3;58%;0%;10

Montgomery;Periods of sun;79;53;S;4;48%;0%;10

Monticello;Partly sunny;77;53;S;6;45%;1%;11

New York;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;S;7;35%;0%;11

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;S;8;45%;0%;11

New York Lga;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;S;8;35%;0%;10

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;81;57;S;5;44%;0%;10

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;82;66;S;9;49%;99%;10

Ogdensburg;Cloudy with a shower;75;66;SE;6;54%;90%;4

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;82;60;S;9;45%;88%;5

Plattsburgh;Showers around;75;57;S;5;51%;92%;7

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;81;56;S;4;46%;0%;10

Rochester;An afternoon shower;82;62;S;11;51%;92%;5

Rome;A shower in spots;81;59;SSE;6;48%;93%;4

Saranac Lake;A shower in the p.m.;73;52;SSE;5;47%;91%;5

Shirley;Partly sunny;77;57;SSW;7;43%;0%;10

Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;81;61;S;8;46%;88%;4

Watertown;Warmer with a shower;80;61;S;6;54%;89%;4

Wellsville;Partly sunny;81;61;S;9;46%;62%;9

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;S;5;50%;0%;10

White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SSW;5;41%;0%;10

