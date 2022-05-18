NY Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Showers;69;50;WNW;10;68%;92%;2

Binghamton;A shower;70;53;ESE;11;65%;81%;4

Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;63;59;S;13;76%;63%;9

Central Park;A shower in the a.m.;75;61;S;5;69%;56%;2

Dansville;A morning shower;73;56;S;11;65%;72%;7

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;68;61;S;12;69%;36%;9

East Hampton;Morning showers;63;54;WSW;8;78%;92%;3

Elmira;A shower in the a.m.;76;48;WSW;10;60%;56%;5

Farmingdale;A shower in the a.m.;71;58;SSW;10;72%;57%;3

Fort Drum;Showers;62;52;S;11;73%;99%;2

Fulton;A couple of showers;67;51;SE;10;71%;91%;4

Glens Falls;Periods of rain;67;46;W;8;70%;91%;2

Islip;A shower in the a.m.;69;56;WSW;9;72%;59%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;72;52;S;13;67%;90%;4

Jamestown;Partly sunny;68;59;SSW;12;67%;39%;10

Massena;Cooler with showers;58;45;SSE;7;78%;98%;2

Montauk;Cooler, a.m. showers;61;53;SW;7;83%;100%;3

Montgomery;A morning shower;73;51;W;9;67%;61%;2

Monticello;A shower;70;49;WNW;7;75%;80%;3

New York;A shower in the a.m.;75;61;WNW;8;65%;55%;2

New York Jfk;A shower in the a.m.;69;59;S;11;71%;59%;4

New York Lga;A shower in the a.m.;74;62;S;10;66%;55%;2

Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;74;52;W;7;72%;63%;2

Niagara Falls;A passing shower;68;57;S;11;64%;81%;9

Ogdensburg;Showers;60;48;SE;6;77%;94%;2

Penn (Yan);A morning shower;73;54;SW;11;60%;63%;5

Plattsburgh;Rain at times;59;46;WSW;7;69%;92%;2

Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;74;52;S;8;68%;60%;2

Rochester;Showers around;68;53;S;11;73%;64%;5

Rome;Showers;67;49;SSE;10;70%;98%;4

Saranac Lake;Showers;56;40;WSW;7;72%;93%;2

Shirley;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;WSW;8;73%;69%;4

Syracuse;Times of rain;69;54;SSE;11;68%;98%;3

Watertown;Showers;63;50;S;10;75%;100%;2

Wellsville;A shower in the a.m.;71;57;SSW;10;59%;74%;7

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;N;8;76%;70%;4

White Plains;A shower in the a.m.;72;58;SW;7;68%;55%;3

