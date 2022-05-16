NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler;68;49;W;14;49%;56%;5

Binghamton;Cooler with a shower;58;42;NW;15;55%;81%;5

Buffalo;Breezy in the a.m.;58;46;W;13;56%;7%;4

Central Park;Partly sunny, breezy;74;54;NW;14;42%;4%;9

Dansville;Cooler;61;40;NW;14;55%;66%;4

Dunkirk;Partial sunshine;60;45;WNW;11;52%;5%;6

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;68;54;WNW;9;56%;8%;10

Elmira;Breezy with a shower;62;37;NW;14;50%;81%;5

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;75;54;NW;15;45%;4%;9

Fort Drum;A few showers;54;40;W;15;69%;96%;2

Fulton;Showers around;57;43;WNW;18;58%;61%;5

Glens Falls;Winds subsiding;65;43;WNW;15;49%;70%;5

Islip;Partly sunny;73;56;NW;12;46%;4%;8

Ithaca;Winds subsiding;60;41;NW;16;57%;58%;4

Jamestown;Breezy and cool;55;43;WNW;14;56%;4%;4

Massena;A little p.m. rain;56;38;W;18;78%;88%;2

Montauk;Mostly sunny;68;52;WNW;10;60%;8%;10

Montgomery;A shower in the p.m.;70;45;WNW;15;46%;55%;9

Monticello;A passing shower;65;45;WNW;12;55%;80%;6

New York;Partly sunny, breezy;74;54;NW;14;42%;2%;9

New York Jfk;Breezy with some sun;74;54;NW;18;47%;4%;8

New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;73;55;NW;16;41%;4%;10

Newburgh;A shower in the p.m.;71;51;WNW;12;51%;55%;6

Niagara Falls;Becoming cloudy;62;44;WNW;13;52%;15%;4

Ogdensburg;Showers around;57;39;W;9;68%;89%;2

Penn (Yan);Cooler;60;41;NW;15;50%;41%;4

Plattsburgh;Cooler with a shower;59;43;WNW;15;61%;95%;4

Poughkeepsie;A shower in the p.m.;72;46;W;14;45%;55%;5

Rochester;Breezy and cooler;60;43;WNW;14;56%;13%;5

Rome;Showers around;58;40;WNW;16;60%;82%;2

Saranac Lake;Rainy times;51;32;W;13;72%;99%;3

Shirley;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;12;46%;5%;9

Syracuse;Winds subsiding;58;43;W;18;55%;82%;2

Watertown;Winds subsiding;57;39;W;17;67%;83%;2

Wellsville;Breezy in the a.m.;60;41;WNW;12;54%;5%;4

Westhampton Beach;Breezy with some sun;71;48;NW;14;52%;6%;9

White Plains;Breezy with some sun;72;52;NW;14;44%;4%;10

