NY Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A morning shower;67;42;WSW;11;47%;55%;5 Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;59;40;E;10;65%;79%;5 Buffalo;Clouds and sun;54;46;SSE;10;62%;81%;6 Central Park;A stray a.m. shower;70;53;WSW;7;50%;41%;7 Dansville;Clouds and sun;67;45;SE;7;51%;100%;7 Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;57;47;SE;7;61%;80%;7 East Hampton;Showers around;60;47;WNW;9;68%;60%;5 Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;38;SE;8;56%;81%;5 Farmingdale;Warmer;66;47;WSW;9;56%;41%;7 Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;59;39;SSW;11;60%;40%;4 Fulton;Sunny intervals;59;40;ESE;11;60%;55%;6 Glens Falls;A morning shower;64;36;WNW;9;58%;40%;5 Islip;Warmer;66;47;WNW;12;61%;41%;7 Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;62;40;ESE;11;62%;83%;5 Jamestown;Areas of low clouds;60;46;SSE;7;63%;86%;5 Massena;Breezy in the p.m.;60;38;SW;12;48%;15%;6 Montauk;Showers around;58;46;WSW;8;72%;60%;4 Montgomery;A stray a.m. shower;68;41;NW;9;55%;41%;7 Monticello;A stray a.m. shower;63;38;WNW;10;55%;64%;7 New York;Warmer;70;53;NW;13;54%;41%;7 New York Jfk;Warmer;65;49;WSW;13;57%;41%;7 New York Lga;Warmer;70;51;SW;11;49%;41%;7 Newburgh;A morning shower;71;43;WSW;11;54%;40%;7 Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;57;43;SE;8;58%;75%;6 Ogdensburg;Sun and clouds, mild;62;39;W;7;48%;9%;6 Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, mild;64;42;SE;8;55%;82%;7 Plattsburgh;A stray a.m. shower;62;37;WSW;9;57%;41%;3 Poughkeepsie;A stray a.m. shower;68;40;ESE;8;59%;40%;7 Rochester;Clouds and sun;60;43;WSW;10;54%;91%;6 Rome;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;38;NE;11;64%;66%;5 Saranac Lake;A stray a.m. shower;57;29;WSW;9;61%;41%;5 Shirley;Showers around;66;47;WNW;12;62%;60%;6 Syracuse;Breezy in the a.m.;63;39;SSE;13;58%;100%;5 Watertown;Mostly cloudy;58;38;S;11;65%;25%;5 Wellsville;Partly sunny;63;46;SSE;9;46%;97%;5 Westhampton Beach;Showers around;63;41;SW;12;64%;60%;7 White Plains;A stray a.m. shower;66;46;WSW;11;55%;40%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather