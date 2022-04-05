NY Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cloudy;54;45;ESE;4;60%;100%;1

Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;54;43;SE;10;78%;98%;2

Buffalo;A little p.m. rain;61;45;S;11;66%;97%;2

Central Park;Morning rain;55;45;ENE;10;73%;84%;1

Dansville;Breezy in the p.m.;63;50;SSE;12;64%;85%;2

Dunkirk;A little p.m. rain;62;44;S;12;66%;97%;2

East Hampton;Morning rain;50;44;NE;10;84%;93%;1

Elmira;Low clouds;60;47;SSE;7;73%;93%;2

Farmingdale;Rain in the morning;53;46;NE;13;81%;85%;2

Fort Drum;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;SE;13;61%;89%;2

Fulton;Cloudy;58;48;SE;10;65%;93%;2

Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;52;41;SSE;6;69%;96%;2

Islip;Morning rain;53;47;NE;8;77%;88%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy;58;46;SE;12;73%;94%;2

Jamestown;Breezy, p.m. rain;59;43;SSW;13;71%;99%;2

Massena;Breezy in the a.m.;57;43;ENE;12;44%;64%;4

Montauk;Morning rain;50;44;NE;10;89%;93%;1

Montgomery;Morning rain, cloudy;52;45;ENE;8;80%;89%;1

Monticello;A little a.m. rain;48;41;E;7;84%;98%;2

New York;Rain in the morning;55;45;ENE;8;74%;84%;1

New York Jfk;Rain in the morning;53;46;ENE;15;78%;84%;2

New York Lga;Rain in the morning;54;45;ENE;15;74%;84%;1

Newburgh;Morning rain;52;46;ENE;7;77%;91%;1

Niagara Falls;A bit of p.m. rain;60;44;S;9;73%;85%;1

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;60;49;SE;8;57%;90%;3

Penn (Yan);Low clouds;60;48;SSE;10;70%;96%;2

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;58;42;S;9;52%;79%;4

Poughkeepsie;Morning rain, cloudy;54;45;ESE;7;81%;89%;1

Rochester;Breezy in the p.m.;59;49;SSE;11;69%;89%;2

Rome;Breezy in the p.m.;57;44;ESE;13;69%;99%;2

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;40;ESE;7;62%;91%;3

Shirley;Rain in the morning;52;45;NE;7;81%;93%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy;61;47;ESE;11;62%;92%;2

Watertown;Cloudy;60;47;SE;9;62%;78%;2

Wellsville;Low clouds;60;48;SSE;8;64%;92%;2

Westhampton Beach;Morning rain;51;44;NE;13;87%;93%;1

White Plains;Morning rain;51;45;E;12;81%;96%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather