NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunny and cold;36;20;NW;15;35%;0%;5

Binghamton;Very cold;29;16;NW;15;50%;3%;3

Buffalo;Sunshine and cold;34;24;SE;9;50%;25%;5

Central Park;Sunny, not as cold;44;29;NW;13;29%;0%;6

Dansville;Mostly sunny, cold;38;18;WSW;10;44%;24%;5

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cold;34;25;SE;8;50%;25%;5

East Hampton;Breezy, not as cold;39;29;NW;15;35%;1%;6

Elmira;Cold;36;15;WNW;12;44%;10%;4

Farmingdale;Breezy, not as cold;42;26;NW;16;34%;0%;6

Fort Drum;Quite cold;31;13;NW;10;46%;4%;3

Fulton;Brisk and quite cold;32;18;WNW;13;45%;3%;3

Glens Falls;Cold;34;15;WNW;13;37%;2%;5

Islip;Breezy, not as cold;41;27;NNW;16;30%;0%;6

Ithaca;A little a.m. snow;32;15;NW;14;51%;49%;4

Jamestown;Partly sunny, cold;31;21;SE;9;54%;25%;5

Massena;Cold;30;14;WNW;13;36%;11%;3

Montauk;Sunny and cold;39;28;NW;15;41%;0%;5

Montgomery;Sunshine and breezy;40;21;NW;16;33%;0%;5

Monticello;Cold;33;18;NW;14;45%;1%;5

New York;Breezy, not as cold;44;29;NNW;15;28%;0%;6

New York Jfk;Windy, not as cold;43;28;NW;20;31%;0%;6

New York Lga;Windy, not as cold;44;29;NW;20;29%;0%;6

Newburgh;Sunshine and cold;40;22;WNW;14;39%;0%;5

Niagara Falls;Not as cold;36;24;SE;8;49%;3%;5

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;32;14;NW;7;49%;8%;5

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cold;34;19;W;11;46%;7%;4

Plattsburgh;Periods of sun, cold;32;19;NW;14;40%;15%;2

Poughkeepsie;Cold;40;21;NW;14;34%;0%;5

Rochester;Cold with some sun;34;21;WSW;11;47%;10%;5

Rome;Very cold;32;14;WNW;13;45%;4%;5

Saranac Lake;Very cold;25;7;NW;10;55%;13%;3

Shirley;Not as cold;41;26;NNW;14;31%;0%;6

Syracuse;Brisk and quite cold;33;16;WSW;14;44%;3%;3

Watertown;Very cold;32;14;NW;10;44%;2%;3

Wellsville;Cold with sunshine;35;22;SW;11;44%;25%;5

Westhampton Beach;Increasingly windy;41;22;NW;17;36%;0%;6

White Plains;Windy, not as cold;40;24;NW;19;33%;0%;6

