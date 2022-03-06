Skip to main content
NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rain and a t-storm;54;32;WNW;7;67%;98%;1

Binghamton;Rain and a t-storm;53;26;WNW;10;86%;98%;1

Buffalo;Rain in the morning;44;28;WSW;11;73%;99%;1

Central Park;Occasional p.m. rain;69;41;WNW;8;63%;94%;2

Dansville;Rain tapering off;55;28;WNW;9;78%;100%;1

Dunkirk;Rain and snow;51;30;WSW;11;74%;100%;1

East Hampton;Occasional p.m. rain;54;38;SW;11;83%;99%;1

Elmira;Rain and a t-storm;57;28;WNW;8;75%;98%;1

Farmingdale;A little p.m. rain;60;39;W;14;75%;94%;2

Fort Drum;Snow, sleet and rain;38;23;WNW;8;87%;100%;1

Fulton;Rain tapering off;42;28;WNW;7;83%;100%;1

Glens Falls;Rain and a t-storm;43;29;W;4;87%;99%;1

Islip;A little p.m. rain;58;39;WSW;12;73%;90%;2

Ithaca;Rain and a t-storm;56;27;NW;11;80%;98%;1

Jamestown;Rain tapering off;49;24;WNW;11;87%;100%;1

Massena;Snow and sleet;36;20;W;7;68%;99%;1

Montauk;Breezy in the p.m.;52;40;WSW;10;90%;98%;1

Montgomery;Cloudy with showers;63;34;WNW;7;74%;99%;1

Monticello;Cloudy with showers;61;28;WNW;7;75%;99%;1

New York;A bit of p.m. rain;71;40;W;10;54%;94%;2

New York Jfk;Occasional p.m. rain;60;40;W;15;79%;93%;2

New York Lga;A bit of p.m. rain;68;41;WNW;13;61%;94%;2

Newburgh;Cloudy with showers;67;34;W;7;75%;99%;1

Niagara Falls;Snow showers;41;29;W;10;74%;98%;1

Ogdensburg;Snow and sleet;37;23;W;5;82%;99%;1

Penn (Yan);Rain and a t-storm;51;29;WNW;8;78%;99%;1

Plattsburgh;Snow and sleet;40;26;WNW;6;78%;99%;1

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy with showers;61;36;WNW;5;76%;99%;1

Rochester;Rain and snow;46;29;W;10;78%;100%;1

Rome;Rain and a t-storm;44;27;W;7;91%;99%;1

Saranac Lake;A little wintry mix;39;16;WNW;5;86%;99%;1

Shirley;A little p.m. rain;57;37;SW;11;77%;94%;2

Syracuse;Rain and a t-storm;48;30;W;8;77%;99%;1

Watertown;A little wintry mix;39;24;WNW;6;84%;99%;1

Wellsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;26;W;11;68%;100%;1

Westhampton Beach;A little p.m. rain;57;37;WSW;12;82%;89%;2

White Plains;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;38;WNW;8;69%;96%;1

