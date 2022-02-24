NY Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Snow and sleet;28;10;NW;7;64%;98%;1 Binghamton;Snow, some ice early;28;11;NW;11;83%;94%;1 Buffalo;Periods of snow;27;15;WSW;11;63%;95%;1 Central Park;Rain tapering off;38;22;NNW;14;75%;91%;1 Dansville;Cold with snow;32;12;WNW;10;72%;98%;1 Dunkirk;Periods of snow;29;18;WNW;8;64%;99%;1 East Hampton;Rain;40;23;NNW;11;77%;98%;1 Elmira;Periods of snow;33;8;WNW;10;68%;95%;1 Farmingdale;Rain;41;23;NNW;11;82%;97%;1 Fort Drum;Very cold with snow;20;4;W;12;76%;96%;1 Fulton;Periods of snow;25;11;NE;11;72%;99%;1 Glens Falls;Snow;25;4;N;8;76%;99%;1 Islip;Rain;39;22;NW;10;73%;97%;1 Ithaca;Periods of snow;32;12;NW;13;79%;99%;1 Jamestown;Periods of snow;28;12;N;11;82%;99%;1 Massena;Frigid with snow;13;-1;SW;13;62%;96%;1 Montauk;Rain;39;24;N;12;84%;99%;1 Montgomery;Icy mix in the a.m.;35;11;NNW;7;76%;82%;1 Monticello;An icy mix;32;13;NW;9;72%;85%;1 New York;Rain tapering off;38;22;NW;14;73%;92%;1 New York Jfk;Rain tapering off;41;22;NNW;15;81%;93%;1 New York Lga;Rain tapering off;40;23;NNW;14;73%;92%;1 Newburgh;Icy mix in the a.m.;36;12;WNW;7;70%;91%;1 Niagara Falls;Cold with snow;27;16;NW;11;64%;95%;1 Ogdensburg;Frigid with snow;15;-2;SW;9;76%;96%;1 Penn (Yan);Snow at times;30;13;NW;9;72%;97%;1 Plattsburgh;Frigid with snow;19;6;NW;10;71%;99%;1 Poughkeepsie;Snow and ice;35;11;NNE;5;80%;96%;1 Rochester;Cold with snow;27;14;W;11;74%;99%;1 Rome;Snow;27;5;WNW;10;76%;97%;1 Saranac Lake;Cold with snow;18;-3;NNW;7;77%;99%;1 Shirley;Rain;40;21;NW;8;77%;98%;1 Syracuse;Snow;29;13;NW;11;76%;99%;1 Watertown;Cold with snow;22;4;ENE;11;71%;96%;1 Wellsville;A little icy mix;32;13;W;12;66%;91%;1 Westhampton Beach;Rain;40;16;N;12;86%;97%;1 White Plains;Rain, some ice early;37;19;NNW;10;83%;97%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather